Pizzeria provides pizza kits for children

PLEASANT GAP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) Rony’s Place Restaurant and Pizzeria will provide free pizza kits to families with children 12 and under.

The pizzeria is offering these kits beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday morning, March 23. They ask to limit the kits to one per child in order to reach as many children as possible.

There’s no charge for the kits, but the team says if you’d like to donate, you can. It will help them continue to make pizza kits.

You can see the full details in their Facebook post below.