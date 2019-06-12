PIZZAFEST! A Slice of Delish coming to Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Calling all pizza lovers! There’s a festival entirely devoted to pizza coming up in Pittsburgh that you won’t want to miss.

GoodTaste! Pittsburgh is hosting PizzaFest! A Slice of Delish on Sunday, June 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Market in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

You are invited to try pizza samples from seven of Pittsburgh’s best Artisan Pizzas, straight from the kitchen and sample Arsenal Cider and Ole Smoky Whiskey’s new summer blend. There will also be demonstrations and samples for cheese, pepperoni rolls, and olive oil.

You can also play Pizza Trivia for the chance to win prizes, enjoy live music, sample food from several vendors and more. People can enjoy a live demonstration of pizza acrobatics by award-winning Matt Hickey from Caliente Pizza.

Participating pizza vendors include:

Mediterra Bakehouse

Iron Born

Romulus Pizza al Taglio

Gabagool Pizzeria

Mercurio’s

Driftwood Oven

DiAnoia’s Eatry

You must be 21 years old to attend and guests must present an ID at the door.

Tickets are $25 online or $35 at the door, and there will be no refunds.