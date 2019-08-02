Pizza shop mural goes to city zoning board

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Zoning Board is set to decide the fate of a new mural attracting a lot of attention to a local pizza shop.

The mural depicts Al Pacino in Scarface eating some items from Wise Guys Pizza with a arrow pointing to the shop.

City officials said the addition of the arrow proved the mural is in fact a sign and requires proper zoning paperwork.

The building’s owner, Vicini Realty, has applied for a variance in order to keep the mural up.

The city’s zoning board has a hearing set for August 14.