Pizza shop in State College closed by borough, cites prep table used as "bed for tattooing"

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state health inspector cited Gumby’s Pizza in State College for causing “imminent health hazards” by using a food prep table as a “bed for tattooing,” according to a report.

The inspection occurred on Friday, when the health inspector discovered the shop failed to notify the Department of this violation. The violation goes on to state that the “contamination from blood could have sprayed onto food contact surfaces, or the dough mixer.”

The shop is closed until further notice.

To see the full report, you can visit the PA Food Safety website.

