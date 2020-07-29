Pizza Shop Donating Percentage of Profits to Local Girl with Special Needs

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Domino’s pizza in Tyrone is holding a fundraiser for a special little girl in the community. Alana Barry is a 6-year-old girl with special needs, and today a percentage of proceeds from pizzas sold will go to help Alana and her family.

Alana Barry is living with several different medical conditions that require around the clock care from family and nurses. Caring for a special needs child can often times cause a lot of financial strain – which is why Alana’s family is asking for the community’s help.

Alana is living with cerebral palsy, has epilepsy, dystonia, storming, white matter brain damage, and hip dysplasia. Because of these conditions, she is bound to a wheel chair and has to take all medications and feedings through a G.I. tube. As Alana gets older, moving her from place to place can be tough and sometimes take a few people to help move her and her wheelchair safely.

That’s why the family is looking for donations to purchase a wheelchair accessible van.

“I can’t take her to the park by myself or shopping or just a girls day, I can’t do that with Alana on my own unless somebody’s here to help me get the wheelchair on the truck so…that’s what sparked it for me to want to start the fundraising,” says Alana’s mom, Amber Potts.

All day July 29th, 2020 if you make a purchase at the Domino’s in Tyrone – a percentage of the profit will go to help Alana and her family live a more comfortable life. The pizza shop is open until midnight tonight and located at 5530 East Pleasant Valley Blvd in Tyrone.