BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pixie Dust Wishes is a Centre County non-profit organization that’s going to be granting their 19th wish in honor of a past recipient.

The non-profit organization that grants Disney wishes to individuals with special needs/disabilities and their families. The organization started in 2017 and has since granted 18 wishes. On Saturday, July 15 the group will be presenting their 19th wish at the Reservoir Park’s amphitheater at 10 a.m.

This wish is going to be presented in honor of Pixie Dust Wishes second recipient, Eddie Coltabaugh. Eddie Coltabaugh was born with a genetic disorder called DiGeorge Syndrome and he received his wish in 2018. He had his family went to Disney and spent time making magical memories. His family recalls that his favorites were the rides and meeting Mickey and Pluto. Learn more about Eddie and his journey.

Eddie passes in May of 2022 and his family looks back fondly on the memories that they made while they were there. On Saturday, his family, friends, and teachers will be there to present the next wish to keep Eddie’s memory alive.