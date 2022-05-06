ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man that was wanted for a 2021 robbery was found during a traffic stop where he tried to run from police after pulling over, police report.

Brian Ray II, 34, was taken into custody on April 29 after he was pulled over around 2:10 p.m. at Smoker’s Express on Union Avenue for having an expired inspection sticker on the Acadia he was driving. Altoona police approached the SUV and caught a strong odor of marijuana. They noted that Ray was also holding a lit joint in his hand when officers came up to his window.

When asked to exit the car, Ray complied but then quickly tried to run. Police grabbed him by his jacket, pulling it off as he tried to run before Ray stumbled into traffic. Two other APD officers were able to get ahold of him and place him under arrest.

Police said that Ray had what was suspected to be marijuana and cocaine on him at the time. It was also discovered that Ray had a warrant for his arrest in Blair County for felony robbery back on Sept. 22, 2021.

Ray has been locked up in Blair County Prison, unable to post $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.