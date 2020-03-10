Pittsburgh man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced drugs

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, a Pittsburgh man accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl and carfentanyl will serve 12 to 24 and a half years in prison.

29-year-old Louis Campbell allegedly sold heroin to users that overdosed, and in some cases, died.

When police searched a room at the Altoona Motel 6 that Campbell rented, they found 546 heroin packets hidden inside a video game console.

Campbell is also facing first-degree murder charges in Pittsburgh. A trial for that case is pending.