SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Somerset responded to a single-car crash on October 7, just after 5 p.m on Springs Road in Elk Lick Township.

The driver, Terry Lee Miller, 53, left the roadway in his 2015 Ford F-150 for unknown reasons and he struck a utility pole.

Police report that Miller was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

The report states the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.