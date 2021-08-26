Pitt. Johnstown students clean up three local playgrounds

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over 300 students from the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown took part in a community service project cleaning up local playgrounds.

Three playgrounds were cleaned up by the students. Park and Bond Street playground in Moxham was raked and cleaned up by about 120 students. Village and Forest Street playground, also located in Moxham, was cleaned up by about 80 students. The third playground located at Cedar and Wood Street was raked and cleaned up by about another 120 students.

“These projects help connect the students with the Greater Johnstown community – they are often working side-by-side with city representatives and volunteers and get to see what their new home-away-from-home means to those folks,” said Sherri Rae, Director of Career Services. “It also gives them a chance to work beside their fellow first-year students, seeing them in a different light than how they may have interacted during orientation workshops or social events. And finally, it is a great accomplishment, to arrive on a site and two hours later see an actual, appreciable difference – that’s a great feeling to build on as you go into the first day of classes and prepare for that next set of personal accomplishments.”

Rae says she has been organizing these community service projects with students since 2012.