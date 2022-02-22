Pitching machine stolen from youth ball field in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a pitching machine was stolen from a youth baseball field in early February.

According to the report, an unknown actor(s) cut got into a shed at the field on W Penn Avenue in Stoystown Borough Feb. 6 by cutting off a lock. Once in, the field’s pitching machine was taken from the shed by unknown means.

The actor(s) then fled from the field with the pitching machine valued at $1,500.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.