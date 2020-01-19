Pirates CARE-a-van to visit cities in Central PA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the Pirates website, Pirates CARE-a-van will traveling to 35 events across 18 cities from January 22 through January 24. These events are apart of their charity program.

Of the 18 cities, three of them are in our region: DuBois, Altoona and Johnstown.

The Pirates care-a-van program includes Pirates players, coaches, front office personnel and Pirates Charities that partner with local non-profits and donate their time to assist with projects and services, as well as visit with schools and community organizations .

Players such as Josh Bell, Nick Burdi, Blake Cederlind will be involved in the program, as well as manager Derek Shelton among others.

Altoona, PA- Wednesday January 22nd

The group will assist with a Project Bundle-Up winter clothing event, in partnership with Forever Media. Blake Cederlind, Guillermo Heredia, Bryan Reynolds, Glenn Sherlock and Don Kelly to attend.

Johnstown, PA- Wednesday January 22nd

Join Pirates players and coaches as they visit with the Oakland Fire Company volunteer firefighters and their families. The event is and will include autograph and photo opportunities. Josh Bell, Sam Howard, Clay Holmes, Tarrik Brock and Justin Meccage will attend.

Dubois, PA- Thursday January 23rd