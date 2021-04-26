Altoona man accused of attacking man with pipe

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say he attacked a man with a pipe.

Shawn Woodring, 40, is accused of hitting a man who once lived with him and had been trying to retrieve tools he left behind when the man arrived in the alley behind Woodring’s house on the 900 block of Fifth Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The man called police at about 2:30 p.m. Friday after Woodring confronted him in the alley and hit him on the shoulder with a metal pipe that was 2- to 3-feet long, according to the charges filed by Altoona police.

Woodring then punched the man about the head, neck and ribs after the man got the pipe away from him, police noted. The man had tried to get the tools from Woodring’s house for a long time and the two had exchanged text messages and both threatened violence leading up to the encounter, police said.

At one point, Woodring called the man and left a message, inviting him to his house while saying the next time he sees him he’ll “rearrange his face.” Woodring ended the message with a reference to having a gun.

Woodring retreated into his house before police arrived and when they learned he was inside, it took officers 30 minutes to search for him due to the house being what cops described in the charges as a “classic hoarding house.”

Woodring was eventually found behind a concealed door in the attic, in a room police said was set up as an office. When questioned, Woodring told officers the pipe and the man’s shirt, which had been ripped off in the confrontation, were in the alley. Police said the pipe and the shirt were in a trash can behind Woodring’s house.

Woodring was arrested and arraigned Saturday morning on charges that include felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats. Bail was set at $75,000 cash by Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones and he remains in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing slated for May 5.