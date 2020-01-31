Ping Pong tournament raises money for childhood cancer research

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, students at Penn State Altoona took on their chancellor in a game of ping pong, all for a good cause.

“Challenge the Chancellor” is a tradition on campus that raises money for THON.

Students pay $2 to play chancellor Lori Bechtel-Wherry. If they win, she donates $100.

She also matched the total made from the event.

We spoke with one students right after his match ended to find out how he did.

“I lost…pretty badly. She’s pretty good, it was scary!” Liam Petersen, a sophomore at Penn State Altoona, said.

We’re told they raised nearly 400 dollars during today’s two-hour event!

THON is less than a month away. It’ll be at the Bryce Jordan Center from February 21st to the 23rd.