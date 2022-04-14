CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are conducting a study to improve transportation mobility in the Pine Grove Mills area.

An open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at the Ferguson Township Municipal Building. Residents will have a chance to review and comment on potential transportation concepts and recommendations.

The open house will also be held virtually; more information on how to sign up can be found online.

The study is expected to be completed in June 2022.