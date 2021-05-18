Pine Grove Mills Famers Market to offer ability to use SNAP benefits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- From homemade to homegrown goods, farmers markets around the commonwealth are returning for the season. But Pine Grove Mills’, will be offering the community something super unique, the ability to use SNAP benefits when making purchases.

According to market manager Casey VanNest, offering this, has been a discussion for over a year now.

“There’s just some high barriers to entry for SNAP, accepting SNAP. The equipment was expensive, the application wasn’t all that simplified, and so as a positive to Covid in 2020, the USDA really opened the application to anybody and made it pretty accessible,” said VanNest.

Chair of the Steering Committee Lisa Strickland says this opportunity means everything to them, and hopes that it will mean just as much to the community.

“It’s very special to us that it is starting this year especially knowing that food insecurity has increased so much over the past year, almost year in a half,” said Strickland.

The market’s opening day is June 10, and will run every Thursday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., until the end of September.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.