Pilot program for inmates would teach firefighting skills

LEWISTOWN, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pilot program teaching inmates the basics of firefighting could be taking place in our region.

While the inmates won’t be getting on trucks and responding to any actual fires, the hope is the program motivates and inspires to one day serve their community.

The inmate firefighting pilot program is similar to other trade classes already offered at state prisons. The inmates would be housed at SCI Huntingdon and train at the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy in Lewistown.

State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said inmates have helped with labor jobs before and sees no concern with the program.

“They’ve been very professional. We’ve had no issues with any of them. The staff is quite comfortable around them. We’ve had absolutely no problem. They’ve been professional and courteous to all of us,” he said.

The program will have five parts, including the history of the fire service, how to work the equipment, and where to spray the water to best extinguish a fire.

Commissioner Trego said one of their goals is that when inmates have served their time and are released, they can continue their training and help local volunteer fire companies.

“Here’s another trade that’s made available to those folks that have served their time and are ready to come out and work and be a contributor to the community,” he said.

Each class can have about 14 inmates involved. Participants cannot be convicted of arson or sexual assault.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is still working to get enough qualified and interested inmates to start the pilot program.