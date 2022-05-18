CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects that allegedly stole a $6,000 necklace right off of a woman’s neck in Clearfield County.

According to the victim, an unknown man and woman approached her on May 14 on the 1200 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway. They both allegedly worked together to distract the victim and take a gold necklace right off of her neck.

The woman was said to have dark hair and both reportedly left the scene in a white SUV. The necklace valued at $6,000 is said to have a sitting Buddha on the pendant.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.