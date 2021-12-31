Pickleball players ‘Dinking in the New Year’ at Nittany Valley Sports Centre

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On January 2, 97 pickle ball players from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Maryland will travel to State College for the “Dinking in the New Year” tournament.

“We’ve never seen anything to this level before in the Centre Region,” said Randy Hoffman, pickle ball coordinator at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre.

274 matches will be played across the Nittany Valley Sport Centre’s 11 courts.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States,” said Donna Reese, “Dinking in the New Year” tournament director.

Both Hoffman and Reese credit the sport for keeping individuals active and fostering communities.

“When people start playing pickle ball, they become this community,” said Reese. “You now have met his network of friends who are very active.”

“I’ve made over a hundred something friends that I would never have met if it wasn’t for the game of pickle ball,” added Hoffman.