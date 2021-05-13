Pickleball noise causing conflict in Patton Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pickleball is one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports, it’s a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

But it’s causing some conflict in Patton Township, with neighbors near Green Hollow Park complaining about the noise and parking hazards.

“It is very regular and constant all day that you are getting pickleball noises that I can hear in every single room in my house,” resident Stephanie Cutler said.

As this is a growing sport, the pickleball community said the interest in playing has gone up and this is the only official court in the area.

“There are amble tennis courts within a stone throw, there aren’t amble pickleball courts,” resident and pickleball player, Julianna Kaye said.

And having this court in the town one resident said brings an economic gain, hoping even more courts will be built.

“I have brought over 30 or 40 people to come stay in hotels, eat at restaurants, take lessons, and be a part of this, I cant bring more because you don’t have more courts,” resident Wayne Wall said.

He also sees many health benefits from this sport in the community.

“They enhance the health of the elderly population,” Wall said.

While neighbors said it takes away from their own.

“I used to do yoga on my back deck and I can’t go out there and do yoga or any meditation anymore so I actually lost the ability to do what I do for exercise.”

Still, one resident asks the board to hold off on any major changes as the YMCA is building 5 new courts that will open at the end of June.

“Most of our pickleball players are also Y members so what you are going to see is a gravitation of people to play at the Y that will lessen the burden and the number of people playing and the parking situation once the Y opens,” resident Drew Von Tish said.

The board agreed to have players only use the courts from 10 am to 5 pm on weekends allowing residents nearby the opportunity to sleep in and to park cars on Sierra Lane to avoid safety hazards.

They also put together a committee of the community, the park, and pickleball players to find a more permanent solution to present to the board at the next meeting.