WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pickleball courts that were expected to open this week might be delayed for a few more days.

General Manager of Laurel Asphalt, John Rugg, says the recent surge in warmer weather, delayed them from putting a new surface on the courts because it would dry too quickly.

Rugg says they need to apply a few more layers of paint and add the lines. The courts should be ready to go sometime early next week.