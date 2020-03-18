Picking up where schools left off

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lunch stand was set up at Evergreen Manor today that gave out lunches to kids who may not have another source of food during a normal school day.

The Nehemiah Project wants to ensure that kids are fed for the next couple of weeks as schools remain closed.

“And it’s really exciting because we’re able to say ‘you know what, we love you, God cares for you, there’s a good plan for your life, and there’s hope.’ there is hope. We’re purveyors of hope. This is not doom and gloom, these are good days,” said Peter Joundry: CEO Nehemiah project

Peter Joundry went on to say that they will be reaching out to more locations to set up stands throughout the week.

Anyone wanting to reach out to the project is encouraged to call at 814-201-2096.