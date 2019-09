ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday night, September 28, folks in Altoona can pick up some dinner and give back to an important cause.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a fundraiser at Chipotle on Osgood Drive.

Between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., folks can tell the cashier they are supporting the cause and 33-percent of the proceeds will be donated to the organization.