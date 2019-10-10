Piazzas facing contempt charges over gag order

Two former Beta Theta Pi brothers filed a motion of contempt against Jim and Evelyn Piazza for violating a court order.

Brendan Young and Daniel Casey filed against the Piazzas for their statements on their national speaking tour.

Representatives for the two former brothers say the Piazzas repeatedly provided personal opinions on the evidence and witnesses in the case. They also say Jim Piazza mischaracterized controversial evidence in a post on social media.

The family was accused of violating the gag order before. The order was then amended to cover inflammatory speech.