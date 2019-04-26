Piazza family frustrations

Since their son died February 4th, 2017, Jim and Evelyn Piazza say they have seen change at Penn State when it comes to exposing and condemning hazing. But they believe there is still much to do.

26 Beta Theta Pi brothers faced criminal charges for the events surrounding Tim Piazza’s death. Some for involving Tim and other pledges in a hazing ritual called “The Gauntlet”. Some are charged with trying to erase video evidence of that.

Jim and Evelyn Piazza don’t feel like Tim’s fraternity brothers lived up to their promise to look out for him. And now they say the brothers are failing to take responsibility for their actions. They don’t expect any of the brothers sentenced so far to see a day in jail.

One of the most unique parts to this case is the surveillance footage that shows in detail, Tim taking 18 drinks in 82 minutes in “The Gauntlet”. It doesn’t show his two falls down a flight of stairs, but it shows him passed out afterward, as most of the blood in his body was pooling in his abdomen. And it shows brothers arguing about why they shouldn’t call 9-1-1.

Doctors say if he would have been brought to the hospital right away, Tim Piazza would have lived. Jim Piazza says it’s upsetting to hear how the brothers gave up their concern for Tim. And how their attorneys seem to forget him too.

April 10th, before a judge sentenced 4 brothers, Jim Piazza gave his victim impact statement and asked for jail time. Before Evelyn gave her statement, the attorney for Josh Kurczewki, who violated bail by smoking marijuana, stood up and asked if his client could be sentenced first because he had a 4 o’clock flight to make. The Piazzas say this was rude and insensitive, but they were not surprised. While their campaign for change has been difficult, they will continue.

The Piazzas are speaking about hazing dangers across the country. They are after large scale change. They hope new laws, and their criminal and civil cases will make it so this never happens to another family.