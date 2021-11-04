PIAA places Bishop McCort athletics, wrestling team on probation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After an investigation into recruiting procedures done by Bishop McCort Catholic High School, the PIAA District 6 Committee has placed the school on probation.

“We vehemently disagree with the outcome of this hearing and will appeal the decision with the PIAA Board of Directors in Harrisburg. We have adhered to the rules and have followed protocol in admitting all students to our school,” Principal/CAO of Bishop McCort, Tom Smith said.

Members of the committee presented and questioned the community regarding the 88 students who transferred into Bishop McCort due to the school’s pandemic response with regard to in-school instruction.

As a result of the violation, Bishop McCort athletics has been placed on a 3-year probationary period and wrestling coach Bill Bassett has been suspended from coaching for one year. Additionally, Bishop McCort wrestlers are not permitted to participate in District or State competitions for a period of 20 to 36 months.

“Our main goal is, and always has been, to provide a well-rounded and quality education for the students that attend Bishop McCort,” Smith continued.