Photos with Santa to raise money for K-9 Unit

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Christmas fundraiser will help give the gift of a K-9 to a local police department.

Set up was underway Friday afternoon for a photos with Santa event at DuBois Central Catholic.

Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, bring your kids to get a picture with Santa.

The photos are $10 and will include two digital photos.

There will also be a cookie sale for $5 a dozen and gift wrapping.

All money raised will go to the DuBois Police Department, which is starting a K-9 unit.

Organizer Angela LaBenne said she saw multiple articles about the department asking for donations, so she decided to put together a fundraiser to help.

“Having a K-9 officer will be a huge benefit to our area,” LaBenne said. “I love K-9 officers, I think they’re awesome, and just to be there to protect our officers, to help with the drug problems we have in the area.”

After Santa leaves, there will be a showing of The Polar Express in the school’s auditorium with $1 admission.

DuBois Police Department is trying to raise nearly $70,000 to start a K-9 Unit.