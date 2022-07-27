BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Troopers are seeking the public’s help to identify two people they said have been involved in thefts in the area.

According to state police, a man and woman are believed to be involved in multiple retails thefts in Bedford County and surrounding townships.

The male suspect is described by state police to be White, with red/orange facial hair, a tattoo on his face, and is seen in the picture below wearing gray Nike sweatpants, a white Nike jacket, and a baseball hat.

It is possible that the theft suspects have been using two vehicles, a Volkswagen sedan displaying Maryland temporary registration and also a dark colored Honda Ridgeline, troopers said.

Photo of male suspect provided by state police

Photo of retail theft suspects provided by state police

Photo of male suspect provided by state police

Photo of car the retail theft suspects may be using provided by state police

State police out of Bedford are currently investigating the thefts and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Smith, Trooper Neuder or Trooper Wassell.