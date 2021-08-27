PHOTOS: State College police search for hit and run suspect

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department asks the public’s assistance in identifying a black four-door sedan that was involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.

The incident occurred Friday, Aug. 27 around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of East College Avenue. The suspect vehicle is missing the driver-side front wheel cover and should have damage on the driver side.

Images of the vehicle can be seen below:

From the State College Police Department

The vehicle was last seen driving in the wrong direction on the 100 block of West Beaver Avenue and turning down Kelly Alley.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the borough’s website.