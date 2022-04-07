STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– New information has been released by police about a robbery that happened in March at a PNC Bank in State College.

On March 23, Ferguson Township police responded to the PNC Bank located at 1408 North Atherton Street for a robbery. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

Now, police say that the suspect parked a dark grey 2009 Honda CRV in a nearby parking lot, rode a bike to the bank, and then rode the bike back to the car after the robbery. It was reported that the vehicle was last seen without the license plate, driving south on Blue Course Drive towards Whitehall Road.

Bank robbery suspect, PHOTO Ferguson Township Police Department

Bank robbery suspect vehicle, PHOTO Ferguson Township Police Department

Police describe the suspect to be between 5’11 and 6’1.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at (814)237-1172 or email police@twp.ferguson.pa.us