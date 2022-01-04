PHOTOS: Fire destroys Bedford County home mere days into the new year

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to correct the location. The fire occurred on Mosquito Hollow Road and it was originally reported to be on Mesquite Hollow Road. This story has been updated to reflect that correction.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home was completely destroyed Tuesday afternoon despite the efforts of over half a dozen crews responding.

The home, on Mosquito Hollow Road in Broad Top Township, caught fire Jan. 4 before 1 p.m. There were five or six people inside at the time that all got out safely. Eight different fire departments responded including Saxton, Breezewood, Everett and Southern Cove.

The house has since been deemed as a total loss and it’s believed right now that the fire was accidental. A Fire Marshal will be investigating.

All residents in the home were safe and no injuries were reported.