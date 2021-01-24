PHOTOS: Crash takes out front porch, utility pole in Blair County

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car crash in Duncansville has damaged a utility pole, taken out the front porch of a home, and left the road closed while crews worked to clean up the after-effects.

According to dispatch, the call for the crash came through at 2:10 a.m. after an SUV hit the porch and a utility pole on US 22 through the town. The road is currently closed between 13th Street and Forsht Road while crews continue to repair the pole.

Dispatch also reported that the Duncansville Community Center is set up for residents who lost power due to the crash and need a warm place to go. According to Penelec, power is estimated to be restored by 2 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries, the severity is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTAJ as we work to learn more.