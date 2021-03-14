Photos: COVID-19 Task Force helps affordable housing residents get vaccinated

Local News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:
  • Kelly Alberts preps Sharon Cruickshank for her shot
  • Kelly Alberts, Mallory Ferguson, Dawn Drahnak, and Abby Bell prepare vaccines
  • Vaccine event on March 13, 2021 at Townhouse Tower (Johnstown)
  • Dawn Drahnak gives William Smith his first dose
  • Kelly Alberts gives her first dose to Towhouse Tower resident.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of the Johnstown Housing Authority were vaccinated Saturday during a vaccine event organized by the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force.

Hundreds of residents at the Vine Street Tower, Connor Tower and Town House Tower reportedly received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine further expanding Central Pennsylvania’s immunity against the Coronavirus for at-risk individuals.

The Task Force members include vaccine providers, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services, Somerset County Department of Emergency Services, county/state/federal representatives, social service agency representatives and grassroots organizations.

For more information about the Task Force, contact Jeannine McMillan of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health at jeannine.mcmillan@jefferson.edu or call 814-535-5156.

Visit our Vaccinate Central Pa page to learn everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process in Pennsylvania and stay up to date with the latest news on the vaccine rollout.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss