Photos: COVID-19 Task Force helps affordable housing residents get vaccinated

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of the Johnstown Housing Authority were vaccinated Saturday during a vaccine event organized by the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force.

Hundreds of residents at the Vine Street Tower, Connor Tower and Town House Tower reportedly received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine further expanding Central Pennsylvania’s immunity against the Coronavirus for at-risk individuals.

The Task Force members include vaccine providers, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services, Somerset County Department of Emergency Services, county/state/federal representatives, social service agency representatives and grassroots organizations.

For more information about the Task Force, contact Jeannine McMillan of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health at jeannine.mcmillan@jefferson.edu or call 814-535-5156.

Visit our Vaccinate Central Pa page to learn everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process in Pennsylvania and stay up to date with the latest news on the vaccine rollout.