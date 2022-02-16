Photos of barns in Clearfield County wanted for 2023 lottery calendar

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you in the Clearfield County area and interested in having your picture and/or barn featured in the 2023 lottery calendar?

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. (CCAAA) is looking for digital photos for their 2023 lottery calendar which is themed “barns in Clearfield County.” Take a scenic road trip and capture your best photos – or one you already have – and send them a submission by March 30.

They are looking to have all seasons displayed in their calendar. All photos must be taken in landscape format, and photos of people or animals will not be selected. Photos are limited to two per person, and you should include the location, your name and contact information with your submission.

To submit your photos, email them to rvaughn@ccaaa.net.

By submitting your photo, you are permitting the CCAAA to use the photo. Photographers whose pictures are chosen by the CCAAA’s Advisory Council will receive a complimentary calendar (not numbered) and two admission tickets to the Anne S Thacik Auction being held Thursday, Oct. 13.

Their numbered calendars are sold for $26. Proceeds from the sales are used for projects to benefit the elderly in our community through services and programs in Clearfield County, the CCAAA said.

For more information, read out to Fundraising & Events Specialist Ronda Vaughn at 814-765-2696.

It’s reported programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.