CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County resident is regretting leaving his phone on a gas station counter, after his iPhone 8 plus was stolen.

Yesterday afternoon, the victim walked out of the Kwik-Fill Gas Station to pump gas for a customer.

While he was outside, someone stole the $500 phone from the counter.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Clearfield County Police.