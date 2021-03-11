Phone scams targeting residents in our area

FILE – This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products, in Cupertino, Calif. Security experts are calling a newly announced security vulnerability the worst yet affecting Apple’s iPhone. Google researchers say the mere act of visiting a small group of malware-infected websites was enough to allow attackers to steal sensitive information from iPhones, including text messages, photos and real-time location data. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(WTAJ) — A new scam is taking advantage of people in our area asking for Medicaid identification numbers, according to state police.

Along with asking for Medicaid identification numbers, the scammers will ask callers for other information and that they will send free face masks in return. Officers in Indiana County said this happened to a 75-year-old woman who received two phone calls.



Officers said she gave out her height, weight, and the name of her primary care physician before realizing the call seemed suspicious.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield of PSP Indiana advises residents not to provide any personal information and hang up the phone. If you receive a suspicious email or text message, ignore it.

Trooper Greenfield said in his experience, the senior citizen population is typically targeted and scams tend to impact people living in the same community at the same time.

For resources on reporting fraud or identity theft, you can visit the FTC’s website.