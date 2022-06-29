JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three out of four Philadelphia men that were arrested when authorities found more than $37,000 worth of drugs in two Johnstown homes in April are now facing other charges.

Nigel Lomax, 27, Gary Love, 32, and Kahseem Jackson ,32, now face new charges after the previous ones were withdrawn after a presentment returned by the Investigative Grand Jury on June 28, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

A fifth man, 32-year-old Fred Howard, of Philadelphia, is also facing charges and has an arrest warrant for charges in connection to the drugs and money that were found during the bust. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cambria County Detective Bureau at (814)-472-1680.

Drugs and cash seized during the drug bust in Johnstown April 20.

27-year-old Nigel Lomax

25-year-old Gary Love

32-year-old Kahseem Jackson

32-year-old Fred Howard

The men face a slew of felony drug charges, such as numerous counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, corrupt organization, criminal use of a communication facility and other related charges.

Authorities executed search warrants on April 20 at the 100 block of McCabe Street and also at the 100 block of Adams Street, according to Neugebauer. Below is the total amount of drugs that were found:

192.6 grams of cocaine worth $19,260

143.2 grams of crack cocaine worth $14,290

22.5 grams of methamphetamine worth $2,250

9.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl worth $2,350

29 grams of marijuana worth $290

$3,330 in cash

Currently, Lomax, Love and Jackson are in Cambria County Prison with bail set at $750,000 for each of them. They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 18.

The PA Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Drug Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Cambria County SERT, Richland Police Department, and Johnstown Police Department all assisted in the investigation.