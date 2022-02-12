February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Police: Philly man found with stolen firearm in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man was taken into custody in Centre County after state police found a stolen gun in his vehicle.

Benjamin Smith, 37, faces felony theft and firearm possession charges after he was pulled over on Feb. 8 on Interstate 99 in Patton Township. Police said Smith’s vehicle was towed back to PSP Rockview and a search warrant was executed due to indicators of criminal activity.

During the search, police said they found a pistol in the center console that was stolen out of Altoona in November of 2021.

Smith is currently in the Centre County prison. He has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16.

