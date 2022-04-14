CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Philadelphia is behind bars following a DUI crash in Johnstown that resulted in a 7-year-old boy being ejected from the vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 13, around 7 p.m., 31-year-old Marvin Lee Jenkins Jr. was traveling down Bedford Street when he lost control of his red minivan near the Geisel Funeral Home, according to charges filed. Witnesses told Johnstown police that Jenkins was coming around the corner and crashed into fencing, drove up the metal guardrail and went airborne. After landing, Jenkins continued to drive in the opposite side parking lot before coming to a stop.

The child was being carried off in a stretcher by 7th Ward EMS when police arrived. He’s reported to have had multiple bleeding abrasions on his head, a bloody nose and abrasions on the rest of his body. He stayed the night at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Jenkins had glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a smell of alcohol coming from his breath, police noted. He was also aggressive and swore at officers. He reportedly told police he had two cups of whiskey at his friend’s house and that his breaks were going out as he was driving.

Police arrested Jenkins and noted that he was DUI suspended.

Jenkins was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and endangering the welfare of children among other DUI-related charges. He’s confined to Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $85,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.