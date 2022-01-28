Philly man arrested in Centre County connected to drug ring

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is being held in Centre County Prison after being accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl.

Karl Anthony Daniels Jr., 32, is being charged with six felony accounts, including intent to distribute heroin laced with fentanyl, among other illegal substances in Patton township. Daniels Jr. was arrested on Jan. 18, 2022, however, charges were brought against Daniels Jr. in May 2021.

Because of this, Daniels Jr. had his bail denied as he knew he had a warrant out and refused to turn himself in.

David Blanchett Jr., 30, worked alongside Daniels Jr., however, Blanchett Jr. was arrested in Jan. 2021 after being caught with 385.9 grams of packaged marijuana and 3.8 grams of fentanyl in his backpack.

In June 2020, Daniels Jr. and Blanchett Jr. allegedly sold 1 bundle of heroin-laced fentanyl to a police informant. Then again in September 2020, the two sold 1.75 grams of fentanyl to an informant.

Daniels Jr. is awaiting another preliminary hearing on Feb. 17.