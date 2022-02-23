CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Long-time Philipsburg community members know the building on the corner of Sixth Street as the area’s junior high school.

“If you look from the outside, you think, ‘That’s my old school,'” said Philipsburg Borough Manager Joel Watson. “But, if you look at the inside, you know what we’re talking about.”

Since the school system moved to another location in 2013, the building has sat vacant. During that time, it has been passed along to four different owners.

“They had big plans,” said Watson.

Big plans that didn’t break ground.

While empty, the building’s suffered significant water damage and has become a safety hazard.

“It’s a liability,” said Watson.

Watson said the school building has been the center of vandalism.

“That’s been constant,” said Watson. “A lot of the windows are broken out. It’s hard to keep kids out of it, so, it is a danger.”

Within the last few weeks, the building was handed over to the Philipsburg Borough and it’s future is set.

The school will be torn down, but the borough said they’re hoping to save the gymnasium. It’s a newer addition that was built with a different material that’s survived any potential water damage.

“Not sure what we can turn it into, but it’s in such good shape for being so neglected so long,” said Philipsburg Mayor John Streno. “Somebody’s gotta come up with something!”

Mayor Streno said some potential options include an emergency shelter or a homeless shelter.

The borough is currently accepting bids for contractors to take on the demolition.

Whatever comes next, Watson and Streno said it will be the right fit for Philipsburg.

