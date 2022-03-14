CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Across the county, schools celebrate 3/14 as ‘Pi Day’, as those are the first three digits in the numerical constant, pi.

Locally, Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School folded a variety of Pi Day activities into their lessons, crafts, and even lunch time. All of the food students were served was round, and each student was given a pie, donated by Weis Markets.

Grade levels went heads to head in a circle-themed relay race, and the festivities ended with students pie-ing six of their teachers, principals, and superintendent.

“Let’s be honest, there’s not a whole lot of celebration in math, so if you can have a math holiday, we need to bump it up,” said Jackie Mills, student council co-adviser at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School.

In honor of Pi Day, Mills said the seventh grade students collected donations for a local animal shelter and the sixth and eighth grade students collected donations for a local food bank.

The assembly was the school’s first in-person gathering since Pi Day 2020.