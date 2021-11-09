Philipsburg-Osceola School District nearly loses $600k, audit says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a recent performance audit released by Auditor General Timothy L. Defoor’s office, the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District nearly missed a $600,000 state reimbursement.
“Without this audit, the school district may never have realized it made a sizeable mistake that could have saddled local taxpayers with unnecessary costs,” Auditor General Defoor said.
The report found that the school district failed to file for state reimbursements totaling $572,583 for costs associated with major construction projects.
In addition to the construction projects, the district also failed to submit other reimbursement applications in a timely fashion which delayed the receipt of $460,052. Then, the district was overpaid a net total of $28,583 in regular transportation reimbursements due to inaccuracies in submitted transportation data.
Lastly, the district received $11,834 less than it was entitled to receive for its health services reimbursement for the 2015-2016 school year to underreport student data.
The audit urges the district to prepare multi-year budgets and to better monitor its costs and revenues to prevent further inaccuracies in the future.
To review concerns presented in the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District audit report, visit the Department of the Auditor General’s website.
