Philipsburg-Osceola forfeiting remainder of football season

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg-Osceola football team is forfeiting the remainder of the season, according to our partners, the Centre Daily Times.

The team will end with a 1-7 record.

The Centre Daily Times reports that the season is being forfeited due to player safety reasons, following numerous injuries.

The team is down to 21 players, of which only eight players have varsity experience, according to the CDT.

Athletic Director, Bob Mann, told the Centre Daily Times that they don’t want to put kids that aren’t ready on the field to avoid any more injuries.

Clearfield has announced that the game against Philipsburg-Osceola that was scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

Philipsburg-Osceola has forfeited the game this upcoming Friday (10/18) vs. Clearfield. The Bison will improve to 7-2 on the season and take on Bishop Carroll next Friday (10/25) — Clearfield Bison Football (@Bison__Football) October 14, 2019

Penns Valley Area School District said they are trying to find another opponent for their game against Philipsburg-Osceola that was scheduled for October 25, which was supposed to be senior night for Penns Valley.

Philipsburg-Osceola is forfeiting their remaining varsity football schedule. There may be a chance to find another… Posted by Penns Valley Area School District on Monday, October 14, 2019

