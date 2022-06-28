CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Philipsburg-Osceola school board approved a $34.9 million 2022-23 budget that will increase taxes.

For residents of Centre County, taxes will increase 4.1% or about $59. Clearfield residents taxes will increase by 4.5% or around $51. The budget includes $34,896,000 in total revenues and $34,989,000 in total expenditures. The fund balance used will be $93,000, which leaves an ending fund balance of $3,589,000.

The money will reportedly go towards improving students learning experience.

“Reducing class size to help kids that went through rough COVID years and added instructors for the little guys, especially at the elementary level. The biggest thing we’re doing is adding money to help kids.” School Board Member Richard Wood said.

Philipsburg-Osceola is not the only one seeing tax increases this year. Chestnut Ridge, Brookeville, Punxsutawney, Hollidaysburg, and West Branch school districts are all raising taxes. Schools are required to make sure legislative mandates are met that are out of their control.

“But there are things within the school budget itself right now that are legislative mandates that are out of control of the school district. And they are a significant part of the budget. Because of the inflationary environment, we’re in and also the teacher shortage we’re gonna see some of those salary numbers go up.” Pennsylvania School Board Association Chief Advocacy Officer John Callahan said.

However, residents can apply and qualify for the Homestead Act.

“The Homestead Act is basically the state designates so much money to the county and entitled to a reduction and have kicked in some more money this year so people can vary well see their taxes increase very minimal or even drop a little,” Wood said.

While the deadline for this year has already passed, residents hoping to apply for the Homestead Act must do so before March 1, 2023.