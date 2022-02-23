CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After hearing both concerns and support from residents, Philipsburg is one step closer to a campsite breaking ground near the Cold Stream Dam and United FC Soccer Fields.
The borough council voted to move forward with the grant application process. The proposed campground would have 10 RV sites.
If the grant were to be accepted and funded, groundbreaking would happen in the spring of 2023.
