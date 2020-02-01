Philipsburg men kidnapped, threatened another man over drug debts, police say

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (CDT) — Two Philipsburg men were jailed Friday after state police at Rockview said they kidnapped and threatened another man over unpaid drug debts.

Jeremy Heeman and Todd Askey were stopped by an officer about 3:45 a.m. Friday at the Milesburg Community Center, 101 Mill St., after they pulled a man out of a vehicle in Snappy’s parking lot, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The man told police Heeman, 43, verbally threatened him, feigned a punch and pointed a wooden rod “that looked like (a) stick for beating people” at him, police wrote.

Officers found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, three wooden clubs, about 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Heeman’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A defense lawyer was not listed on a court document for either Heeman or Askey.

Heeman was charged with one felony count each of criminal attempt at aggravated assault, kidnapping to inflict injury and possession with intent to deliver.

He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, possession of an offensive weapon, false imprisonment and simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.

Askey, 40, was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and conspiracy to kidnap and inflict injury.

He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of conspiracy of terroristic threats, conspiracy of unlawful restraint, conspiracy of false imprisonment, conspiracy of simple assault, possession of an offensive weapon and drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of conspiracy of harassment.

Heeman and Askey were arraigned Friday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

Neither posted bail and both are detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

This story comes from a partnership with Centre Daily Times.