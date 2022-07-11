JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg resident has pleaded guilty in a federal court after being involved in a 38-person drug bust that spanned multiple counties.

Keegan McChesney, 24, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, McChesney did conspire to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney said that it was an 18-month-long investigation. Multiple kilos of meth were trafficked from Atlanta up into Central Pennsylvania, including Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Erie counties.

Judge Gibson scheduled McChesney’s sentencing for December 1, 2022. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the

government.