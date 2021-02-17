Philipsburg man accused in theft of safe with $2,000 inside

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is facing theft-related charges after police said he stole a safe from a home that contained $2,000.

Mark Peffer, 48, and another unidentified person were spotted outside a home on the 300 block of North Second Street Tuesday afternoon after a loud noise was heard that shook the neighbor’s place.

According to the report, Peffer and the unidentified person made off with a duffel bag. Police said that along with the safe, an Xbox game console and four controllers were snatched. Police said the door to the residence had been kicked in and the trim was broken.

Peffer is being held in Centre County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 3.

