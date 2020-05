PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sunday afternoon, crews were called to the scene of a fire on E. Pine Street in downtown Philipsburg.

According to Jeff Harris, Chief of the Philipsburg Fire Department, the fire started on the first floor of Brown Dog Catering and then spread to a second-floor apartment.

The fire was contained to one building.

No injuries were reported and multiple cats were rescued from the building.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.